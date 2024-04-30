Airtel extends network coverage in Morbi and Rajkot districts, Gujarat through REP

Indian telecom company Bharti Airtel is expanding its network in Gujarat’s Morbi and Rajkot districts as part of its Rural Expansion Project. Across 249 villages, covering 4.65 lakh people, Airtel aims to boost network connectivity in 60,000 villages nationwide by 2024. Specifically in Gujarat, Airtel is enhancing coverage in 7,000 villages and has already increased network density in 5,875 villages. This initiative will benefit customers in various tehsils under Morbi and Rajkot districts.

Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel is expanding its network footprint by deploying additional sites in Morbi and Rajkot districts of Gujarat as part of its Rural Expansion Project (REP). Airtel announced on Tuesday that the network expansion project in Morbi and Rajkot was undertaken across 249 villages, covering a population base of 4.65 lakh.

Airtel has been implementing this REP nationally and aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. Under this initiative, in Gujarat, Airtel will enhance its network coverage across 7,000 villages, covering the entire state.

Network Expansion in Morbi and Rajkot

The company has densified its network across 5,875 villages by deploying additional sites in the region. According to Airtel, customers in the tehsils of Rajkot, Morbi, Jasdan, Gondal, Lodhika, Jetpur, and Wankaner, under the Morbi and Rajkot districts, will directly benefit from this network expansion.

Airtel’s Network Expansion in Gujarat

Reportedly, the rural expansion project covers fifteen districts of Gujarat, including Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Bhavnagar, Botad, Anand, Rajkot, Morbi, Vadodara, Sabarkantha, and Patan, impacting over 50 lakh people across these districts.

Airtel stated that it has invested additional capital expenditure to enhance its network connectivity for a seamless experience on 4G, 5G, broadband, and fiber. Additionally, Airtel has expanded its fiber presence in the state by deploying additional capacities to support the growing demand for high-speed data services in the region.