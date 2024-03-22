Randeep Hooda starrer Savarkar movie earns ₹17 lakh on opening day

In Short:

Randeep Hooda’s Transformation in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’

Randeep Hooda-starrer ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ – a biopic on **Vinayak Damodar Savarkar** aka **Veer Savarkar** – made its way to the silver screens on 22 March. The film has been released in two languages – Hindi and Marathi.

Trailer Release and Buzz

The trailer of this biographical drama was unveiled on March 4, capturing the attention of all sections of society familiar with the story of the freedom fighter.

Randeep Hooda’s Physical Transformation

For this film, **Randeep Hooda** underwent a remarkable body transformation. He even delighted fans by sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots from the movie sets.

Sharing an image on Instagram, Hooda added, “Kaala Paani.”

Box Office Expectations

Packed with impactful dialogues and stunning visuals, ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ is predicted to make a splash at the box office.

According to box office tracker Sacnilk.com, the movie raked in around 17 lakh India net on its opening day across all languages, with Hindi occupancy at 8.80 percent on Friday.

Marathi occupancy for ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ stood at 14.33 percent on Friday.

Behind the Scenes

The movie was directed by **Randeep Hooda** and produced by **Anand Pandit Motion Pictures** and **Legend Studios**. It features **Randeep Hooda** and **Ankita Lokhande** in pivotal roles.

Key characters in the film were portrayed by Amit Sial, Russell Geoffrey Banks, Rajesh Khera, Brijesh Mittal, Lokesh Jha, and Mark Bennington.