Airtel launches IPL Cricket data packs & Star Sports 4K on Airtel TV

In Short:

Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has launched special IPL Bonanza offers for its customers as the T20 league begins. Airtel has introduced new data packs and revised existing ones, offering unlimited data with FUP of 20GB at Rs 39 and Rs 79. Airtel has also partnered with StarSports to enhance the cricket viewing experience for Airtel Digital TV users, bringing Star Sports’ 4K service to Airtel DTH users for an immersive IPL 2024 experience.



Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of special limited-period IPL Bonanza offers for its customers as cricket fever captivates the nation once again with the T20 league starting today. Airtel has launched new data packs, revised existing data pack benefits, while also associated with StarSports to elevate the cricket viewing experience of Airtel Digital TV users. Let’s now look at the IPL Bonanza offers for Airtel users.

Airtel IPL Bonanza Data Packs

Airtel has revised its existing Unlimited Data Packs of Rs 49 and Rs 99 to Special two New Pack at Rs 39 and Rs 79, respectively. Airtel said these packs are customised for IPL 2024 to offer uninterrupted connectivity to Airtel Cricket fans and ensure they don’t run out of data while streaming the matches.

Airtel Rs 39 Data Pack

Airtel Rs 39 Data Pack (Earlier Priced at Rs 49) now offers Unlimited Data with FUP of 20GB with 1 day validity (same day midnight). Post 20GB usage per day, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

Airtel Rs 49 Data Pack

Airtel has revised its existing Rs 49 data pack by adding Wynk Premium subscription for 30 days. The data pack provides users with Unlimited Data with an FUP of 20GB with a validity of 1 day. Post 20GB usage per day, data speed will be up to 64Kbps. Wynk music benefits are newly added and were not offered earlier.

Airtel Rs 79 Data Pack

The Airtel Data pack, which used to be at Rs 99, is now available for recharge as a special new pack at Rs 79. This Airtel data pack offers users Unlimited Data with a daily FUP of 20GB and comes with a validity of 2 Days. Post 20GB usage per day, data speed will be up to 64Kbps. This means the pack offers a total of 40GB high-speed data.

Star Sports 4K for Airtel Digital TV users

Not only Data Packs for Prepaid users, Airtel has also announced that for Airtel DTH users, Airtel Digital TV has associated with StarSports to bring Star Sports‘ 4K service on Airtel Digital TV, just in time for a more immersive experience for cricket fans this IPL season. With this, users can enjoy IPL 2024 on their streaming device seamlessly with Airtel from March 22, 2024, Airtel said.