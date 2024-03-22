Excitel Broadband: Get Up to 2 Months Free, Check Out Details Now

In Short:

Excitel, a popular internet service provider in India, is offering 2 months of free service to customers as part of its Holi Dhamaka offer until March 25, 2024. Customers who opt for 6-month or 12-month plans will get 1 or 2 months of free service respectively on regular 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps plans. Prices starting from Rs 499 per month for 200 Mbps plan for 6 months. The offer also includes high-speed 400 Mbps plan and OTT bundles with Live TV channels.

Excitel, a rapidly growing internet service provider (ISP) in India, has announced a special promotional offer for its customers. The company’s Holi Dhamaka offer allows customers to enjoy up to 2 months of free service on selected plans. This offer is available until March 25, 2024.

Excitel Holi Dhamaka 2024 Offer

Customers opting for the six-month plan will receive one month of complimentary service, while those choosing the 12-month plan will benefit from 2 months of free service. This offer is applicable only to the regular 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps plans.

For the six-month period, the 200 Mbps plan is priced at Rs 499 per month and the 300 Mbps plan is priced at Rs 549 per month. Customers will need to make a lump sum payment for these plans.

For the 12-month period, the 200 Mbps plan is available at Rs 424 per month and the 300 Mbps plan at Rs 474 per month. Customers opting for the 12-month plan will receive 2 extra months of service.

Excitel also offers a 400 Mbps plan for customers seeking higher speeds. The company provides OTT bundles and TV cutter plans that include OTT services, Live TV channels, and high-speed broadband. Excitel’s services are currently available in several Indian cities, primarily in the Northern states, with plans to expand to more areas in the country.