Realme GT 6T Launched in India with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Chip, 50MP Camera: Price, Specs

The Realme GT 6T was launched in India with Qualcomm’s 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip. It has up to 12GB of RAM, 512GB storage, and a 50MP rear camera. Priced starting at Rs. 30,999, it will go on sale on May 29. Customers can get discounts on ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI card transactions and an exchange offer. The phone features a 6.78-inch LTPO MOLED screen, Android 14-based Realme UI 5, and supports up to 120Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits of local peak brightness, and 5G connectivity. It also has a 5,500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging.

The Realme GT 6T was officially launched in India, marking its debut as the first smartphone in the country to feature Qualcomm’s latest 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip. This high-performance device comes with impressive specifications, including up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The Realme GT 6T sports a dual rear camera setup with a primary 50-megapixel camera equipped with a Sony LYT-600 sensor. Additionally, it boasts a large 5,500mAh battery that supports rapid 120W charging.

Realme GT 6T price in India, availability

The pricing for the Realme GT 6T in India starts at Rs. 30,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Customers can also opt for the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 35,999 respectively. The top-of-the-line variant is priced at Rs. 39,999.

The device will be available in Fluid Silver and Razor Green color options and is set to go on sale on May 29 at 12pm through Amazon and the company’s online store. Customers can enjoy a Rs. 4,000 discount on the Realme GT 6T through select bank transactions and an additional Rs. 2,000 exchange offer.

Realme GT 6T specifications, features

The Realme GT 6T runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and will receive three major Android OS upgrades and an extra year of security updates. It features a spacious 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPO MOLED display with a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits.

Powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, the device comes equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. Selfies are captured with a 32-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT 6T encompass 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging and features an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication.