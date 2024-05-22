Poco F6 Launch Date, Price in India, Features & Specs Summary

Poco is set to launch its flagship product, the Poco F6, in India on May 23, 2024. The smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and feature a premium design, 1.5K AMOLED display, Sony dual-camera setup, and more. The expected price is around Rs 30,000, with availability on Flipkart shortly after the launch. Key features include LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, Xiaomi HyperOS, 5,000mAh battery, 90W fast charging, dual stereo speakers, and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Poco is preparing to launch its flagship product in India on May 23, 2024. The highly anticipated smartphone, named Poco F6, is generating a lot of buzz due to its impressive features.

Poco F6 India Launch Details

Poco F6 Expected Price in India and Sale Date

As of now, the pricing details of the Poco F6 are not available. However, considering the launch price of the previous Poco F5, it is expected that the new smartphone could be priced at around Rs 30,000 or higher. The exact price and variants will be revealed at the launch event.

The Poco F6 will be available for purchase on Flipkart, with the sale expected to commence within a week of the launch.

Poco F6 Expected Features and Specifications

Design

The Poco F6 will be offered in Titanium and Black color options, featuring a flat-frame design similar to other recent Poco models. The rear panel boasts large camera modules and a glossy texture, while the front panel sports a punch-hole cutout at the center. The volume and power buttons are located on the right side.

Display

Performance and OS

The Poco F6 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, making it India’s first smartphone to feature this chipset. It will also come with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, potentially offering up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device will run on Xiaomi HyperOS, based on the Android 14 operating system.

Cameras

Battery and Other Details

The Poco F6 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 90W fast charging. It includes Dolby Atmos for enhanced audio, dual stereo speakers, NFC, Bluetooth, GPS, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.