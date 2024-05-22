iPhone 16 Pro Max rumored to feature enhanced 48MP main and ultra-wide cameras

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 16 series later this year, with rumours suggesting notable camera upgrades. Chinese tipster OvO Baby Sauce OvO claims the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will feature 48-megapixel main and ultra-wide cameras. The leaks also hinted at battery upgrades and new color options. Apple also unveiled the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023, along with new Mac models and software updates.

iPhone 16 Series Camera Upgrades Rumors

Apple’s September launch window for the iPhone 16 series is still months away, but many rumors have already surfaced hinting at some significant upgrades. A Chinese tipster recently suggested that iPhone 16 Pro models will receive notable camera upgrades this year. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to feature a 48-megapixel main and ultra-wide-angle cameras.

According to tipster OvO Baby Sauce OvO (translated from Chinese), the iPhone 16 Pro Max will sport an advanced 48-megapixel main Sony IMX903 camera, while the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to use a 48-megapixel Sony IMX803 sensor – which is also available on the existing iPhone 15 Pro models.

Additionally, both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to come with 48-megapixel ultra-wide cameras, a significant upgrade from the 12-megapixel cameras found on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. The tipster also suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will retain a 5x telephoto camera, while the telephoto sensor of the iPhone 16 Pro could be upgraded to 5x.

This leak aligns with predictions made by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo about a camera upgrade for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models.

Other Rumored Upgrades for iPhone 16 Series

Another recent leak hinted at a battery upgrade for the iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16 Pro Max may see a 4,676mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Pro could come with a 3,355mAh battery. The standard iPhone 16 is rumored to have a 3,561mAh battery, and the iPhone 16 Plus might feature a 4,006mAh battery. The base models are expected to be powered by an A18 Bionic chip based on TSMC’s 3nm process, while the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could be equipped with an A18 Pro chip.

Furthermore, the iPhone 16 Pro models could be offered in black, white (or silver), grey, and rose shades, while the base models may come in black, white, green, pink, and blue colors.