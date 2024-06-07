Assassin’s Creed Mirage Released on iOS; Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Coming to Mac

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is now available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad, with a free introduction and a 50% discount until June 20. The game supports universal purchase and cross-platform progression. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was announced for Mac, with a release expected on December 3, 2024. Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse is available on Apple Arcade. Both games offer immersive experiences on Apple devices.

Ubisoft has released Assassin’s Creed Mirage on the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad. This open-world action-adventure title, originally launched on consoles and PC in October 2023, is now available for download and play on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad Air and iPad Pro with the M1 chip or later.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Now Available on App Store

The introductory version of Assassin’s Creed Mirage is free to play, and players can also purchase the full version at a 50 percent discount until June 20. After the discount, the game is priced at Rs. 1,749 in India.

The full version of Assassin’s Creed Mirage supports universal purchase, allowing gameplay on all compatible Apple devices. It also offers cross-progression and cross-save through Ubisoft Connect, enabling players to transfer their progress across different platforms.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the first console title from the franchise that can be played natively on mobile devices. Initially released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on October 5 last year.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage on iPhone 15 Pro

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Announced for Mac

Ubisoft has also revealed Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse for Apple Arcade, available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. Additionally, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is set to launch on Mac devices this winter. The Metroidvania platformer, previously released on various consoles, is now available for pre-order on the App Store.

While the exact release date is yet to be confirmed, the game is expected to be launched on December 3, 2024. Prince of Persia on Mac is being developed by Ubisoft Da Nang and will utilize Metal hardware-accelerated 3D graphics for smooth performance on Apple computers.