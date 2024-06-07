Samsung plans to introduce new time-check feature on Galaxy devices, even when screen is off, says report.

Samsung is rumored to be working on a new way for Galaxy phone users to check the time even when the screen is off, via a simple gesture. This feature, potentially called “Check Time with Back Tap,” may be available through the Good Lock app. It is speculated to be launched with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 running on One UI 6.1.1, with other devices to get it later with One UI 7. Additionally, Samsung is developing the One UI 6.1.1 update for its smartphones, focusing on major camera improvements for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, addressing issues such as shutter lag and poor zoom quality.

Samsung is said to be working on a new feature that will allow users to check the time on Galaxy devices even when the screen is turned off, as per claims by a tipster on a social media platform. This feature is rumored to be activated through a simple gesture and may be offered in the Good Lock app instead of being integrated into the device’s operating system.

New way to check time on Galaxy phones

In a post shared by tipster Tarun Vats, details about this rumored feature that Samsung is reportedly developing were revealed. The feature was found in the Good Lock app’s Regista module, which currently allows users to customize their lock screens and device UI.

According to the claims, an update for the RegiStar module is in development and could allow users to check the time on their devices with a simple gesture of double-tapping on the back, even when the screen is off. The feature may be called “Check Time with Back Tap”.

This feature is currently under development and may be introduced with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 running on One UI 6.1.1 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July. Other devices might receive it later with One UI 7, possibly Samsung’s Android 15 update.

Samsung is also said to be working on the One UI 6.1.1 update for its smartphones. The update is expected to bring significant camera improvements to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has been facing issues like shutter lag, motion blur, and poor zoom quality since its launch in January.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the update is set to include numerous camera updates but is still in the early stages of development and will undergo thorough testing before being rolled out to users.