Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra US Variant Possibly Seen on IMEI Directory

In Short:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the upcoming flagship, has been spotted in the IMEI database with model number SM-S938U, hinting at a possible US variant. Rumors suggest it will have a quad rear camera setup with a 200MP main camera and upgraded telephoto and ultrawide sensors. The phone is expected to feature UFS 4.1 storage, faster than the current model, and run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. Launch likely early next year.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been recently spotted in a regulatory database with the model number SM-S938U. This indicates that the new flagship smartphone from Samsung is in development, although specific details about the device have not been revealed in the listing.

Rumored Camera and Storage Specifications

Rumors suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a quad rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. In comparison, its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, had a similar quad rear camera setup.

Additionally, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to come with UFS 4.1 storage, offering data transfer rates of 8GB per second. This would be a slight improvement over the UFS 4.0 storage found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The new flagship is also rumored to be powered by a next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Launch and Pricing Details

Samsung is anticipated to officially launch the Galaxy S25 Ultra early next year, following the release pattern of previous Galaxy S series phones. The Galaxy S24 Ultra was introduced in January with a starting price of Rs. 1,29,999.