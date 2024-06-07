Realme’s Top Executive Confirms Development of 300W Fast-Charging Tech

Realme GT Neo 5, launched last February, had 240W fast charging. Now, Realme is working on 300W charging for future phones to compete with Xiaomi. Redmi demonstrated 300W tech last year, filling a battery in less than five minutes. Realme GT Neo 5 charges from zero to 100% in less than 10 minutes and offers additional features like a 144Hz display and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Realme Working on 300W Charging Technology to Compete with Xiaomi

Realme GT Neo 5 was launched in February last year with up to 240W fast charging support, capable of filling the battery from zero to 100 percent in less than 10 minutes. Now, the Chinese tech brand is aiming to enhance its charging capabilities with new technology. A senior executive at Realme has confirmed that the company is currently developing 300W charging for its upcoming smartphone models. This move comes as its major competitor, Xiaomi, already demonstrated its 300W fast charging technology last year.

Confirmation from Realme

In an interview with YouTube channel The Tech Chap, Francis Wong, CEO of Realme Europe and Global Marketing Director, confirmed that Realme is actively testing 300W charging. This strategic decision is intended to enable Realme to keep up with competitors like Xiaomi who are also investing in similar fast charging solutions.

Demonstration by Xiaomi’s Redmi

Redmi showcased the 300W charging technology in February last year using a modified Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition smartphone with a 4,100mAh battery. This impressive technology managed to fully charge the battery in less than five minutes. However, Redmi is yet to release a smartphone with support for 300W fast charging.

Current Fast Charging Offerings by Realme

Realme currently offers 240W charging in the Realme GT Neo 5, with the ability to charge the 4,600mAh battery from zero to 20 percent in just 80 seconds, zero to 50 percent in four minutes, and zero to 100 percent in under 10 minutes. Realme also claims that a quick charge of 30 seconds can provide up to two hours of talk time.

Specifications of Realme GT Neo 5

The Realme GT Neo 5 features a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, and offers up to 1TB of storage. The initial price tag for the Realme GT Neo 5 was set at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 39,000).

Upcoming Fast-Charging Phones

While phones like iQoo 11S (200W), Infinix Zero Ultra 5G (180W), and Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) are currently some of the fastest-charging devices available in the market, the future releases from Realme and Redmi (Xiaomi) could potentially surpass these charging speeds.