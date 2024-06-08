Save on iPhone 15 Series, iPad, MacBook & HomePod Mini during Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale

In Short:

The iPhone 15 series and older models are available at discounted prices in India during the Vijay Sales Apple Days sale till June 17. Customers can buy iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more at lowered prices and earn loyalty points. ICICI and SBI Bank cardholders can get up to Rs. 10,000 instant discounts, with walk-in customers also eligible for a Cashify exchange bonus. Additional offers are available on select payment methods.

The iPhone 15 series, along with older iPhone models, are currently available at discounted prices in India. Vijay Sales has initiated its Apple Days sale, offering various Apple products at reduced rates. The sale is currently live in India and will conclude on June 17. Apart from purchasing iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more at lower effective prices, customers can also earn loyalty points. Some buyers may also qualify for additional offers and benefits if they make their purchase via select payment methods.

Discounts and Offers

Retailer Vijay Sales confirmed in a press statement that during the ongoing Apple Days sale, ICICI and SBI Bank cardholders can avail instant discounts of up to Rs. 10,000. Walk-in customers at retail stores will also be eligible for a Cashify-backed exchange bonus of up to Rs. 12,000.

Pricing Details

The base models of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were launched at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively. During the ongoing Vijay Sales Apple Days sale, customers can purchase the handsets at Rs. 64,900 and Rs. 74,290, respectively, inclusive of bank offers.

On the other hand, the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available at effective starting prices of Rs. 1,23,990 and Rs. 1,45,990, respectively. These prices include bank offers and additional discounts. During launch, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were priced at Rs. 1,34,900 and Rs. 1,54,900, respectively.

Customers can also acquire the base model of iPhone 14, inclusive of all offers, at Rs. 57,990, while the iPhone 14 Plus is available for Rs. 66,990. The standard iPhone 13 can be purchased at an effective starting price of Rs. 50,999.

Other Apple Products

Aside from smartphones, the 9th and 10th Gen iPads can be bought at Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 29,900, respectively, inclusive of offers. The 5th Gen iPad Air is available at Rs. 45,490, while the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air variants start at Rs. 53,000 and Rs. 72,000, respectively. Furthermore, the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro are being offered at Rs. 91,000 and Rs. 1,19,500, respectively. All prices mentioned are inclusive of offers.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 chip can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 1,47,890. Similarly, the Apple Watch Series 9 and AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are available at Rs. 36,600 and Rs. 21,090, respectively. The Apple HomePod Mini is available starting from Rs. 8,390, including all offers. Deals on several other Apple products can be found on the Vijay Sales website.