Product Launches

Xiaomi 14 Civi Price in India leaked before June 12 release

By ITN Media
Latest smartphones in various colors.

In Short:

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Xiaomi 14 Civi in India on June 12, with leaked details suggesting a price of Rs. 43,000 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The phone will feature a 1.5K AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, Leica-backed triple rear camera, and 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast charging. It will come in Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, and Shadow Black colours.

Xiaomi 14 Civi set to launch in India on June 12. The design and colour options of the phone have been revealed as well as teasers for key features. Tipped to be a rebadged version of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro introduced in China earlier this year. Ahead of the launch, a tipster has leaked the possible price and expected RAM and storage variants.

Xiaomi 14 Civi price in India (expected)

The expected price for the Xiaomi 14 Civi in India is Rs. 43,000 for the 8GB + 128GB variant as claimed by tipster Abhishek Yadav in a post. Another 12GB + 512GB variant is also anticipated, though the tipster highlighted uncertainty in the source, advising readers to take the information with caution.

Xiaomi India CMO Anuj Sharma had previously stated plans to launch the Xiaomi 14 Civi in India around Rs. 50,000 shortly.

Xiaomi 14 Civi specifications, features

The Xiaomi 14 Civi is confirmed to feature a flat 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It will run on Android 14-based HyperOS and boast a Leica-backed triple rear camera unit along with dual 32-megapixel front cameras.

The device will include a 4,700mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support, promising up to 1,600 charge cycles. The smartphone will have a metal frame, measuring 7.4mm in thickness, and available in three color options – Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, and Shadow Black.

