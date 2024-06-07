HTC teases June 12 launch for potential HTC U24 Series phone

HTC is launching a new smartphone in Taiwan, with the event scheduled for June 12th. The phone is rumored to be the HTC U24 or HTC U24 Pro, with the Pro model potentially powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The upcoming models are expected to have upgrades over the HTC U23 series, including full HD+ 120Hz OLED displays and IP67 certification. The U23 and U23 Pro feature 6.7-inch OLED displays, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, triple or quad rear camera setups, 32MP front camera, 4,600mAh battery, 30W wired fast charging, and 15W wireless charging.

HTC Teases Launch of New Smartphone in Taiwan

HTC has teased the launch of a new smartphone in Taiwan through social media posts. The company is set to unveil the new device on June 12 at 8:00am (IST). While the specific moniker has not been revealed, speculations suggest it could be either the HTC U24 or HTC U24 Pro.

The teaser poster showcases the side profile of the upcoming phone with a “coming soon” tag, building anticipation among fans and tech enthusiasts.

According to early rumors, the HTC U24 series is expected to be a successor to the previous HTC U23 models.

Expected Specifications of HTC U24 Series

In April, an HTC smartphone with the model number 2QDA100, believed to be the HTC U24 Pro, was spotted on Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG websites. The listing hinted at the device being powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, along with features like 12GB of RAM, Android 14, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Notably, the phone scored 3,006 and 1,095 points on the multi-core and single-core tests on Geekbench, respectively.

The upcoming HTC U24 and HTC U24 Pro are expected to offer enhancements over their predecessors, the HTC U23 and HTC U23 Pro. Speculations suggest that the new models might retain features like full HD+ 120Hz OLED displays and IP67 certification.

The current HTC U23 and HTC U23 Pro models come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. They are powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phones boast impressive camera setups, with the HTC U23 featuring a triple rear camera system led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, while the HTC U23 Pro sports a quad-camera setup highlighted by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Both devices house a 32-megapixel front camera and pack a 4,600mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging support.