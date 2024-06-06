OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Leak Shows Curved Edges, Hole-Punch Display

In Short:
OnePlus is rumored to be launching the Ace 3 Pro later this year, following the Ace 2 Pro. Leaked schematics reveal a design with a hole-punch display and curved edges. Specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 8T LTPO curved screen, 50MP primary sensor, and 100W fast charging. The phone is expected to launch in the third quarter. Previous model, the Ace 2 Pro, had a 6.74-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and 150W charging support.
OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Design Leaked:
Speculations are rife that OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro as a successor to the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro later this year. Recent leaks have shed light on the device’s purported design. A leaked schematic suggests that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will sport a design reminiscent of the OnePlus Ace 3, featuring a hole punch display and curved edges.
OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Design (Rumoured)
Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station leaked a schematic showcasing the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro design. The front of the device is expected to have a curved edge screen with a centrally located hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. The rear of the device shows a round camera module with four cutouts and a pill-shaped flash. The placement of the volume and power buttons on the left edge and an alert slider on the right edge is also visible.
OnePlus has not officially confirmed the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro’s existence, but reports suggest a potential launch in the third quarter of this year. It is advisable to approach all leaks regarding the device with caution.
OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)
Initial leaks hint at the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro running on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and featuring an 8T LTPO curved screen with 1.5K resolution. The device may come with a metal middle frame and glass body, along with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and support for 100W fast charging.
The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be the successor to the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, which was launched in China in August last year. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro boasted a 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor. The phone also featured a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC charging support.