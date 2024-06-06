OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Leak Shows Curved Edges, Hole-Punch Display

OnePlus is rumored to be launching the Ace 3 Pro later this year, following the Ace 2 Pro. Leaked schematics reveal a design with a hole-punch display and curved edges. Specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 8T LTPO curved screen, 50MP primary sensor, and 100W fast charging. The phone is expected to launch in the third quarter. Previous model, the Ace 2 Pro, had a 6.74-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and 150W charging support.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Design Leaked:

Speculations are rife that OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro as a successor to the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro later this year. Recent leaks have shed light on the device’s purported design. A leaked schematic suggests that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will sport a design reminiscent of the OnePlus Ace 3, featuring a hole punch display and curved edges.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Design (Rumoured)

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station leaked a schematic showcasing the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro design. The front of the device is expected to have a curved edge screen with a centrally located hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. The rear of the device shows a round camera module with four cutouts and a pill-shaped flash. The placement of the volume and power buttons on the left edge and an alert slider on the right edge is also visible.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro leaked schematics

OnePlus has not officially confirmed the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro’s existence, but reports suggest a potential launch in the third quarter of this year. It is advisable to approach all leaks regarding the device with caution.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

Initial leaks hint at the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro running on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and featuring an 8T LTPO curved screen with 1.5K resolution. The device may come with a metal middle frame and glass body, along with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and support for 100W fast charging.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be the successor to the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, which was launched in China in August last year. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro boasted a 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor. The phone also featured a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC charging support.