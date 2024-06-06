Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G India Launch on June 13: Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is set to launch in India soon, with the company confirming the launch date, design, colour options, and a few key specifications. The upcoming smartphone was initially rumored to be a rebranded version of the Oppo A3 Pro, which was introduced in China in April. The design of the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G appears to support this claim, suggesting it may share similar specifications with the Oppo A3 Pro.

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Launch, Design, Colour Options

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is scheduled to launch in India on June 13. It will be available in two colour options – Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy, with configurations of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The design showcases a circular camera module at the back, vegan leather cover, slim bezels, and a hole-punch cutout on the display.

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Specifications

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G will feature IP69, IP68, and IP66 certifications for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD 810H build and Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars Drop Resistance certification. It will have a 3D curved AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 7.89mm thickness, and weigh 177g.

Since it is expected to be a rebranded Oppo A3 Pro, the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is likely to share similar specifications with the latter.

Oppo A3 Pro Specifications

The Oppo A3 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging, a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED curved screen, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Pricing in China starts at CNY 1,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.