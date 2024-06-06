Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G India Launch on June 13: Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed

In Short:
Oppo is launching the F27 Pro+ 5G in India on June 13. The phone comes in Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy colours, with 8GB RAM options. It has dust and water resistance, and a durable build with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Expected to have similar specs as Oppo A3 Pro, which includes Dimensity 7050 SoC, 5000mAh battery, 120Hz AMOLED screen, and 67W fast charging.
Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is set to launch in India soon, with the company confirming the launch date, design, colour options, and a few key specifications. The upcoming smartphone was initially rumored to be a rebranded version of the Oppo A3 Pro, which was introduced in China in April. The design of the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G appears to support this claim, suggesting it may share similar specifications with the Oppo A3 Pro.
Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Launch, Design, Colour Options
The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is scheduled to launch in India on June 13. It will be available in two colour options – Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy, with configurations of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The design showcases a circular camera module at the back, vegan leather cover, slim bezels, and a hole-punch cutout on the display.
Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Specifications
The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G will feature IP69, IP68, and IP66 certifications for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD 810H build and Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars Drop Resistance certification. It will have a 3D curved AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 7.89mm thickness, and weigh 177g.
Since it is expected to be a rebranded Oppo A3 Pro, the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is likely to share similar specifications with the latter.
Oppo A3 Pro Specifications
The Oppo A3 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging, a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED curved screen, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Pricing in China starts at CNY 1,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.