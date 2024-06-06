Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024: Huge Discounts on Top Xiaomi Products

Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024 is happening in India with discounts on Xiaomi and Redmi products, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and robotic vacuum cleaners. Customers of select banks can get additional benefits. Flagship models like Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Redmi 12 5G, and Redmi Watch 3 Active are available at discounted rates. ICICI Bank offers discounts up to Rs.10,000 and other banks offer instant discounts and EMI options during the sale.

The Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024 has officially kicked off in India, offering discounts and attractive deals on a wide range of Xiaomi and Redmi products, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and robotic vacuum cleaners. Customers can take advantage of special offers to lower the final price of their purchases, including discounts for select bank customers and the use of coupons on Amazon.

Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024 Deals, Discounts

During the ongoing Xiaomi Super Saver Sale, flagship devices like the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are available at significant discounts. The Xiaomi Pad 6, released in the country in June 2023, is also being offered at a discounted price. In addition, various Redmi products such as the Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 13C 5G, and Redmi Watch 3 Active can be purchased at reduced rates. Xiaomi and Redmi smart TVs start from Rs. 12,599, with discounted rates on robotic vacuum cleaners as well.

Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024 Bank Card Offers

ICICI Bank customers can enjoy discounts of up to Rs. 10,000 on selected products through credit card transactions or credit card/debit card EMI options. There are also no-cost EMI options and instant discount offers of up to Rs. 4,250 available on HDFC, OneCard, Citi Bank, and HSBC Bank cards for certain items. Customers can make use of bank offers and Amazon coupons to purchase products at reduced prices. Special discount coupons are provided on Amazon product pages, and the Xiaomi Super Saver microsite lists coupon codes for additional discounts of up to Rs. 1,000.

Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024 Products and Prices

Here is a list of smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and other accessories available at discounted prices during the Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024: