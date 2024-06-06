iQoo 13 expected to feature 2K display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, and more; Pro variant likely omitted

Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo launched the iQoo 12 Pro and iQoo 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in China last year. Now, reports suggest the upcoming iQoo 13 won’t have a Pro model and may feature a 2K display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. Tipster hints at the phone having an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP68 certification. iQoo 13 could be one of the first phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

iQoo 13 Rumored to Launch Without Pro Model

The iQoo 12 Pro and iQoo 12, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, were released in China last November. Now, reports suggest that the Vivo sub-brand is preparing to unveil the iQoo 13 without a Pro variant this year. Leaked information provides insight into the expected specifications of the upcoming iQoo 13 model.

Leaked Specifications

Tipster Digital Chat Station, via Weibo, shared details about the rumored iQoo 13 flagship phone. The standard variant is rumored to feature a 2K resolution display and could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. Additionally, it may include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and have an IP68 certified build.

Possible Launch Timeline

While no specific launch date was disclosed by DCS, the hint was given that if the iQoo 13 indeed arrives with the speculated features, then the Pro model might not be part of this series. The iQoo 13 is anticipated to be one of the initial smartphones to showcase the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. Following the Chinese debut, a global launch may occur a few weeks later.

About iQoo 12 Series

The iQoo 12 series was introduced in China in November 2023. Subsequently, the vanilla iQoo 12 was launched in India priced at Rs. 52,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. This device boasts features such as a 6.78-inch quad-HD LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.