Luxurious homes by Prestige, DLF and Raheja are on the horizon

In Short:

Luxury real estate projects for ultra-rich in Gurugram, Mumbai, Goa, and Hyderabad are seeing a resurgence. Prestige Group, DLF Ltd., and others are launching exclusive homes priced at ₹2-4 crore and above. Demand is strong, with larger homes, prime locations, and exquisite amenities being sought after. The luxury real estate market is growing, with wealthy Indians increasingly investing in such properties.

Luxury Homes Revolutionizing Real Estate for the Ultra-Rich

Imagine a world where every room in your home has its balcony, where luxury knows no limits, and opulence reigns supreme. Welcome to the world of **ultra-rich** residential real estate developments. These exclusive homes, boasting five to six bedrooms or more, are redefining luxury living in cities like Gurugram, Mumbai, Goa, and Hyderabad. With big names like **DLF Ltd, Prestige Group, K Raheja Corp Homes, Godrej Properties, and M3M Group** backing these projects, it’s no surprise that the bar for luxury living is set sky-high.

The Rise of Luxury Living

The demand for luxury homes in India has been surging in recent years, with sales of homes priced at **₹2-4 crore and above** witnessing a significant spike. According to property advisory CBRE, the sales of luxury homes priced **₹4 crore and above** skyrocketed to 12,935 homes in 2023, up from 7,395 in 2022. The allure of upscale living is undeniable, prompting developers to cater to the growing appetite for ultra-luxury residences.

Exclusive Launches in the Pipeline

Get ready to be amazed by what’s on the horizon from the biggest names in luxury real estate. **Prestige Group** is gearing up to unveil a project in Mumbai’s upscale Worli area, offering four- and five-bedroom apartments ranging from 3,500 to 7,000 sq. ft. Meanwhile, **M3M Group** is set to dazzle with its ‘M3M Altitude’ project in Gurugram, featuring a sky club with unmatched amenities. And not to be outdone, **K Raheja Corp Homes** is acquiring land for ultra-luxury developments in prime Mumbai locations like Haji Ali and Worli, promising homes priced at **₹30-35 crore**.

From the iconic ‘The Camellias’ by **DLF** to the upcoming project in DLF Phase-5, Gurugram, luxury living is taken to new heights. **DLF**’s focus on larger, more extravagant homes reflects the evolving demands of luxury consumers. The allure of bespoke living is evident in every detail, from sprawling balconies to breathtaking views.

The Sotheby’s Insight

According to the annual Luxury Outlook Survey 2024 by **India Sotheby’s International Realty**, wealthy Indians are increasingly looking to invest in luxury real estate. With an abundance of ultra-luxury projects on the horizon, the market is poised for a transformation. High-net-worth individuals are driving the demand for exclusive properties, signaling a new era of luxury living.

With the real estate landscape evolving rapidly, the question remains: will the market be able to absorb the influx of luxury supply in the months to come?