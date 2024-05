In Short:

Equinix is investing $94 million in a new data centre in Sao Joao de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro, set to launch in 2025. The RJ3 centre will have 560 racks and 1,467 square meters in its first phase. Equinix will offer core digital services like Equinix Fabric and Equinix Fabric Cloud Router. The new centre will support companies in digital infrastructure and innovation, connecting with other Equinix data centres in the state.