Vodafone Idea removes Vi Movies & TV from all prepaid plans

In Short:

Vodafone Idea has removed Vi Movies & TV from prepaid plans to push users towards paid subscription. Vi is offering Vi MTV Pro plan for Rs 202/month, including 14 premium platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and more. The total cost per year exceeds Rs 2400, but it’s a good deal if you use multiple platforms. Airtel, Jio, and Tata Play also offer similar OTT aggregation services.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), a prominent Indian telecom operator, has made changes to its prepaid plans by removing its in-house OTT offering called Vi Movies & TV. The benefit of Vi Movies & TV is no longer displayed on any prepaid plans on the telco’s website or mobile app. This move is believed to encourage more users to opt for the paid subscription of the platform, which was recently introduced by the telco to attract more paying customers.

Vi MTV Pro Subscription

Vodafone Idea is now offering customers a Vi MTV Pro plan for Rs 202 per month without the option for a discounted yearly recharge. This means that the Vi TV & Movies premium subscription will cost more than Rs 2400 per year. However, the plan includes access to multiple premium platforms under a single subscription.

The Vi MTV Pro subscription includes access to 14 premium platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Manorama Max, and more. While this offers significant cost savings for users interested in content from these platforms, it may not be suitable for those with specific content preferences. In such cases, opting for standalone subscriptions may be a better choice.

Additionally, users looking for similar OTT aggregation services can explore offerings from other telecom operators like Airtel, Jio, and Tata Play, which also provide such services for a monthly fee.