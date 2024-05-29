Austria’s First 5G Site in Vienna Tests mmWave Technology

Austrian operator A1 partners with Nokia to test mmWave technology at a 5G mobile site in Vienna, following spectrum acquisition in the 26 GHz band. Customers will experience speeds up to 2 Gbps on A1’s 5G network in the future. A1 aims to bring fiber optic user experience to mobile communications with this technology, enhancing speeds, latency, and capacity for next-gen applications. A1 is a major player in Austria’s telecom industry with a strong presence in the CEE region.



Austrian telecommunications operator A1 has conducted a trial of equipping a 5G mobile site in Vienna with mmWave technology for the first time. This test was carried out in collaboration with Nokia. The trial follows A1’s recent acquisition of spectrum in the 26 GHz band through a frequency auction. As a result of this deployment, A1 announced that customers will eventually experience speeds of up to 2 Gbps on its 5G network.

First 5G mmWave Site in Austria

“We are the first to test fast 5G in the millimeter band on our newly acquired frequencies in the real network to bring the fiber optic user experience into the world of mobile communications. Of course, this technology does not replace fiber optics but allows us to offer extreme speeds and bandwidths via 5G,” says A1 Austria.

According to the official release, the mmWave radios deployed on the site will provide A1 with significant advantages, including ultra-fast 5G speeds, extremely low latency, and increased capacity.

The use of mmWave bands is crucial to support the next generation of 5G applications and services, from immersive virtual reality (VR) experiences to advanced industrial automation, said Nokia.

A1’s Market Presence

A1 is Austria’s leading telecommunications provider with approximately 5.1 million mobile customers and 1.9 million landline connections. It is a part of the A1 Telekom Austria Group operating in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region, serving around 26 million customers across seven countries.