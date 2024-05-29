BSNL introduces 4G services in Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh

BSNL has launched its indigenous 4G technology in Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh, as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative to bridge the digital divide. Plans include state-wide expansion with 4300 sites and 1536 towers in remote areas. Subscriber base in Northern states has reached 8 Lakhs. Existing users are encouraged to upgrade to the new technology. BSNL’s 4G will be upgraded to 5G in the future.



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has officially launched its indigenous 4G technology in the Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh. The state-owned telecom operator has revealed that the 4G services will soon be expanded throughout the state, as per a recent update on platform X (formerly Twitter).

BSNL’s 4G Launch in Andhra Pradesh

In a creative post, BSNL stated, “As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative, BSNL has introduced indigenous 4G in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh.”

Swadeshi Mobile Network Initiative

BSNL emphasized the significance of a Swadeshi Mobile Network utilizing indigenous technologies to boost connectivity and reduce the digital gap. With the ambition to enhance network infrastructure statewide in Andhra Pradesh, BSNL aims to offer seamless connectivity and meet the increasing demands of digital users.

Expansion Plans and Deployment

TelecomTalk had previously reported in November last year about BSNL’s upcoming ‘Swadeshi 4G’ launch in Andhra Pradesh. The operator had revealed plans to roll out 4G equipment at 4300 sites in Andhra Pradesh soon, with a future upgrade to 5G.

Additionally, BSNL plans to install 1,536 towers in remote areas within the Andhra Pradesh circle. The state-owned telecom operator will also introduce 4G in 3,800 villages.

Subscriber Base Growth and Upgrade Urgency

Recent data shows that BSNL’s 4G subscriber base has reached 8 Lakhs in the initial phase of the 4G rollout across the Northern states, including Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and western Uttar Pradesh.

To facilitate the transition to the new technology, BSNL is encouraging existing subscribers with old 2G/3G SIM cards to upgrade to 4G without delay. Customers are advised to visit their nearest BSNL Customer Service Center (CSC), franchisee, retailer, or Direct Selling Agent (DSA) for assistance in the upgrade process, as per BSNL Andhra Pradesh.