Department of Telecommunications Allocates 160 Numbering Series to Banks and Government for Phone Calls

In Short:

The Department of Telecommunications has allotted a new 160 numbering series to banks and governments for making calls. This move aims to help consumers distinguish between commercial business calls (from the 140 series) and important calls from banks and governments. Central and state government entities will be using the 1600ABXXX format, while entities like RBI and SEBI will use the 1601ABCXXX format. This will also help prevent customers from falling prey to scam calls.

DoT Allots 160 Numbering Series to Banks and Government

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has allocated the 160 numbering series to banks and government entities for making calls. Previously, calls for any commercial purpose, including banks, were made from the 140 series. The DoT has now designated the 160 series for use by banks and government calls, while commercial businesses will continue to use the 140 series.

Benefits for Consumers

This initiative aims to provide consumers with clarity on the nature of incoming calls and help them differentiate between important calls and potential spam. With the rise in pesky and spam calls, consumers often ignore calls from banks assuming they are spam. By allocating specific series for banks and government, consumers can now easily identify and prioritize important calls.

Number Format for Government Entities

All central and state government entities will now use the 10-digit phone numbers in the format – 1600ABXXX. Additionally, regulatory bodies like RBI, SEBI, IRDA, and PFRDA will use the format – 1601ABCXXX for service calls.

Enhanced Security for Banks and Customers

This move not only benefits customers but also enhances security for banks. Connecting with customers will now be a simpler and more secure process. Moreover, the allocation of the 160 series will help prevent fraudsters and scamsters from using these numbers to deceive consumers. By restricting the use of the 160 series to select entities, customers are less likely to fall victim to scams.

Picking calls from the 160 series will offer a safer experience for users and reduce the risk of falling prey to fraudulent activities.