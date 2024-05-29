Industrial adoption of 5G and IoT stimulating business growth in India: Germany’s Giesecke+Devrient

German company Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) sees India as a key market for the industrial adoption of 5G, IoT, and eSIM solutions. They are working with top telecom operators like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel to deploy 5G networks. The company believes that 5G will enable innovative IoT use cases in various sectors, but challenges like regulations and lack of stakeholders need to be addressed. G+D is actively contributing to the standardisation of IoT and expects significant growth in IoT eSIM connections globally.

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) Sees India as a Major Market for 5G, IoT, and eSIM Solutions

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) is optimistic about the industrial adoption of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and embedded SIM (eSIM) solutions in India. According to Sachin Arora, Head of Mobile Security Division at G+D MS India, the company views India as a significant market in Asia and globally due to the increasing demand for IoT, 5G, and eSIM technologies.

Partnerships with Telecom Operators

G+D collaborates with top private telecom operators in India and is in talks with a third telco. While Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have already deployed 5G networks nationwide, Vodafone Idea (Vi) plans to launch its 5G network in the coming months. The company believes that 5G will unlock new opportunities for IoT use cases and eSIM adoption.

Focus on IoT Standardisation

G+D emphasizes the importance of stakeholder collaboration in developing impactful IoT use cases. The company is actively contributing to the standardisation of IoT technologies to overcome regulatory challenges and accelerate IoT deployments in various sectors.

Future Projections

Research firm Juniper Research forecasts a significant increase in IoT eSIM connections globally by 2028. In India, regulatory recommendations for eSIMs in IoT devices aim to enhance the scope of 5G applications across industries.

Revenue Opportunities

Mobile operators like Bharti Airtel see eSIM as a way to generate revenue from IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications. G+D, with a team of 500 employees in India, including 200 focusing on eSIM development, is poised to leverage the growth potential of these technologies in the market.

Financial Highlights

In 2023, G+D reported an 18% year-over-year revenue increase and made significant investments in research & development to drive innovation and growth in the eSIM and IoT sectors.