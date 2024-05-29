Moto G04s Price Leaked Before May 30 Launch: Report

Moto G04s is set to launch in India on May 30, 2024, with leaked prices revealed. The smartphone will be available in two memory variants – 4GB+64GB or 8GB+128GB – for Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,499. It will feature a 50MP main rear camera, Unisoc T606 SoC, Android 14, Dolby Atmos Sound support, 6.6-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery and LED flash. Sale expected in June.

Moto G04s Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

The highly anticipated Moto G04s is set to launch in India on May 30, 2024. The brand has already unveiled the design, color options, and key features of the upcoming handset. However, prior to the official launch, the price of the device has been leaked.

Leaked Price in India

According to a tipster, the Moto G04s will be available in two memory variants – 4GB+64GB or 8GB+128GB, priced at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,499 respectively. It is interesting to note that the price of the Moto G04s will not exceed that of the Moto G04.

Key Features

The Moto G04s is an upgraded version of the Moto G04, boasting a superior 50MP main rear camera sensor compared to the 16MP sensor in its predecessor. It will be equipped with a Unisoc T606 SoC, up to 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. The device will run on Android 14 out of the box and support Dolby Atmos Sound.

Furthermore, the Moto G04s will sport a 6.6-inch 90Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added protection. It will also feature a robust 5000mAh battery and an LED flash at the rear, making it a compelling option for consumers looking for an affordable yet feature-rich smartphone.

Stay tuned for the official launch of the Moto G04s and its availability on Flipkart starting in the first week of June.