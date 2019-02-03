India’s handset industry may go past the 300-mn unit mark in 2019

Living up to its reputation of making records, the Indian handset industry may add another feature to its cap in 2019. The local market, bustling with new entrants and frequent launches, is expected to go past the 300-million-unit mark this year.

The feat, if achieved, would help India run close the annual 400-million plus Chinese market, which is the biggest in the world. India, which has second position in the global mobile handsets market, is projected to grow to 302 million units this year, according to analyst firm TechArc. Source