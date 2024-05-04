Can CNAP implementation in India solve the problem of spam calls?

Spam calls and messages have been a big problem in India, with over 65% of mobile users getting at least three spam calls a day. The telecom regulator Trai has been trying to stop this, but spammers keep finding ways around the rules. Recently, Trai introduced a new feature called CNAP that shows the caller’s name, but experts are not sure if this will solve the problem.

Combatting Spam Calls in Indian Mobile Market

Spam calls or unsolicited communications have been a persistent issue in the Indian mobile market, causing inconvenience and potential losses for mobile users.

Introduction of CNAP Feature

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) recently introduced the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) feature to help users identify the caller’s name. This initiative aims to tackle the ongoing challenge of spam calls that continue to plague mobile consumers.

Despite efforts by Trai and telecom operators, spam calls remain prevalent in India. Statistics show that over 65% of mobile consumers receive three or more spam calls daily, with 90% of subscribers still receiving unwanted calls despite being on the Do Not Disturb (DND) list.

SMS phishing is also a major concern, with millions of phishing messages being sent out monthly, leaving many users vulnerable to attacks.

Challenges and Concerns

While the CNAP feature is a step towards addressing spamming issues, experts remain skeptical about its effectiveness. There are concerns about the vulnerability of the system, potential data breaches, and the authenticity of caller identities.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has raised privacy concerns regarding CNAP, warning about the possibility of subscriber data privacy breaches.

Looking Ahead

Despite the introduction of new solutions like CNAP and previous initiatives such as the National Do Not Call Registry (NDNC) and blockchain-based technologies, the battle against spam calls continues.

Whether these efforts will finally bring relief to mobile consumers or if spammers will find ways to circumvent the regulations remains to be seen. Only time will tell the outcome of this ongoing battle against spamming.