Vodafone Idea and BSNL See Increase in Wireline Users in March 2024

Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), two struggling Indian telecom operators, witnessed an increase in their wireline user base in March 2024. This data was revealed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its monthly telecom performance report. Despite this growth, Reliance Jio and Airtel remained the top performers in adding wireline subscribers.

Vi, which had been facing a decline in wireless subscribers, showed a positive trend by adding a significant number of wireline users in February and March 2024. The telco offers wireline services to both retail and enterprise customers, with its fixed-line broadband services being provided by You Broadband.

Wireline Subscriber Numbers for March 2024

During March, Reliance Jio added 3,99,495 (0.39 million) wireline subscribers, while Airtel added 2,06,042 (0.20 million) users. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea and BSNL added 39,713 (0.039 million) and 6,203 (0.0062 million) users respectively during the same period.

Aside from these major operators, players like Tata Teleservices, VMIPL, and Quadrant also contributed to the growth in wireline user base, resulting in a net addition of 6,86,691 (0.68 million) users for the industry as a whole. However, MTNL witnessed a loss of about 13,495 (0.013 million) users.

By the end of March 2024, Jio held the largest market share in the wireline segment at 35.61%, followed by Airtel at 25.98%. BSNL secured the third position with a market share of 19.23%, while Vi’s market share remained low at 2.31%. Nevertheless, Vi’s consecutive months of adding customers indicate a positive trend amidst the evolving demand for fiber internet services in the country.

With the increasing popularity of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services, Vi can leverage this trend to attract high-paying customers. Additionally, Vi is offering bundled services through Vi One, providing users with both wireline and mobile services.