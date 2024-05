In Short:

BSNL and Vodafone Idea lost wireless subscribers in March 2024, while Reliance Jio and Airtel gained subscribers, leading to an overall increase in the total number of wireless subscribers in India. Airtel gained subscribers in all circles, while Jio lost in three. Market shares showed Jio at 40.30%, Airtel at 33.10%, and Vi at 18.86%. Airtel also had the highest VLR percentage.