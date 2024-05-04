I3 Broadband to Bring Fiber Optic Internet to Love’s Park, IL

i3 Broadband, an Illinois-based internet service provider, is expanding its fiber-to-the-home network in the Greater Rockford area, including Love’s Park. They aim to bring 100% fiber-optic internet service to residents and businesses by the end of 2024. The company has already activated fiber-optic passings in Rockford, Roscoe, and Machesney Park and plans to activate more in Love’s Park in the coming months. This expansion will bring affordable, reliable, high-speed internet to Northern Illinois.



Illinois-based internet service provider i3 Broadband has announced its expansion of a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in the Greater Rockford area, with plans to bring 100 percent fiber-optic internet service to residents and business owners in Love’s Park.

Fiber Expansion to Love’s Park

The company is extending its services to Love’s Park as part of its initiative to offer new or improved internet options to communities in Greater Rockford. In January, i3 Broadband activated approximately 5,400 fiber-optic passings in Rockford, Roscoe, and Machesney Park.

i3 Broadband has begun the initial phases of introducing services in Love’s Park in late April, aiming to activate a total of around 14,200 passings in Greater Rockford, including several thousand in Love’s Park, by the end of 2024. The ISP is set to officially launch services in Love’s Park in the upcoming months.

“We are fully committed to bringing our affordable, reliable, high-speed fiber-optic broadband services to residents and businesses across Northern Illinois, and we are looking forward to working alongside community leaders as we complete this latest expansion in Love’s Park,” said i3 Broadband.

i3 Broadband

Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, i3 Broadband is an FTTH operator offering Gigabit-speed Broadband services to residential and commercial customers in Central Illinois, Missouri, and now Northern Illinois. The ISP also serves the Warren, Bristol, and Barrington regions in the East Bay area of Rhode Island.

As part of its investment in the Greater Rockford region, the company intends to grow its local workforce with the addition of new communities, and plans are in place for local office, retail, and warehousing facilities.