Bhavish Aggarwal introduces Android app, offers cloud infrastructure for businesses in Krutrim launch

In Short:

Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal’s Krutrim, India’s first AI unicorn platform, has launched its standalone android app and opened its cloud platform to enterprises, researchers, and developers. The platform competes with Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services, offering advanced AI computing and location services tools. The mobile app acts as a chat assistant in multiple Indian languages, providing content generation and personalised experiences. Krutrim also offers Model-as-a-Service to developers for creating India-specific products, with plans for voice, image understanding, and pre-tuned LLM agents. The company aims to reduce dependency on western cloud platforms and revolutionize GenAI adoption.

Krutrim Launches Standalone Android App and Cloud Platform

Exciting news from Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal’s Krutrim – India’s first AI unicorn platform has just launched its standalone android app and opened up its cloud platform, Krutrim Cloud to enterprises, researchers, and developers. This move puts Ola Krutrim in direct competition with tech giants like Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services.

Key Offerings

The cloud platform provides access to advanced AI computers and both Krutrim’s proprietary models and open-source models on Krutrim Cloud. Additionally, it offers location services tools for creating local maps-based solutions.

The new mobile app, dubbed a chat assistant, is based on the company’s large language model (LLM). This tool can assist users in generating content like blog posts, emails, messages, and social media posts. It can also provide answers to user queries, latest news, trends, and information on a wide range of topics.

Multi-language Support

The chatbot is available in 10 Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, and Gujarati, along with Hinglish (a mix of Hindi and English) and English. More languages are set to be added soon. The app will soon integrate voice commands and support text, voice, and visual data.

Developer Services

Krutrim has introduced a Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) offering for developers, granting access to its LLMs and open-source models hosted on its cloud platform. Developers can leverage these resources to create India-specific products tailored to the local language and cultural context.

Foundational Services

Krutrim Cloud offers essential location services designed for local businesses, including the Places API for detailed mapping information for restaurants and hotels, among other locations.

“We truly believe that India needs its own technology platforms to enable the emergence of world-class products at a fraction of the current costs,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder of Ola Krutrim. “Our Krutrim assistant app will revolutionize the adoption of GenAI by seamlessly integrating into everyone’s life, solving the complexity and fragmentation often experienced with digital tools and services.”

The company also revealed plans for AI infrastructure development, including indigenous data centers, server-computing, edge-computing, and super-computers.

Ola intends to integrate Krutrim across its group companies this year, utilizing the technology for various key processes such as sales, service, and support.