DCM Shriram launches Caustic Soda expansion project in Gujarat

In Short:

DCM Shriram Ltd has successfully added 850 Tons Per Day to its chemical complex in Gujarat. This brings their total capacity to 2,225 TPD in Bharuch. The company’s position in the chemical industry has been strengthened by this project, making them the largest caustic soda facility in the country. They are focusing on long term growth and profitability with new projects in the pipeline.

DCM Shriram Ltd’s Caustic Soda Expansion Project Success

Exciting news from DCM Shriram Ltd as they announce the successful commissioning of their Caustic Soda Expansion Project, adding a whopping 850 Tons Per Day (TPD) to their chemical complex at Jhagadia in Gujarat. This brings their total installed capacity to an impressive 2,225 TPD in Bharuch alone!

Making a Mark in the Chemical Industry

This state-of-the-art project in Bharuch district solidifies DCM Shriram’s position in the chemical industry, with the company proudly stating that the Bharuch Chemical Complex is now the single largest caustic soda facility in the country. Post-commissioning, the company’s annual caustic capacity across Bharuch (Gujarat) and Kota (Rajasthan) now stands at an incredible 1 million metric Tons Per Annum (TPA).

Looking towards Long-Term Growth

Expressing confidence in the future, DCM Shriram said, “We are the second largest caustic soda producer in the country and are bullish on the long term sustainable growth and profitability of our chlor-alkali business segment given its strong correlation with the GDP growth of the country. This project is a testament to our endeavor in building economies of scale, driving efficiencies and providing cutting edge technology & infrastructure. We are also in the advanced stages of commissioning Hydrogen Peroxide & Epichlorohydrin projects at this location.”