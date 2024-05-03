Dr Reddy’s introduces Doxycycline capsules in the United States

In Short:

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launched Doxycycline capsules 40 mg in the US market, which is a generic version of ORACEA. The company specified that these capsules should not be used for treating bacterial infections or preventing infections. USFDA has approved this formulation, but it is not intended for antibacterial purposes.

On Friday, the company announced the launch of Doxycycline capsules 40 mg in the US market. This drug is a therapeutic generic equivalent of ORACEA (doxycycline, USP) capsules (40 mg), which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Important Reminder

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories wants to remind everyone that this formulation of doxycycline has not been evaluated for the treatment or prevention of infections. So, please do not use doxycycline capsules for treating bacterial infections, providing antibacterial prophylaxis, or reducing the numbers or eliminating microorganisms associated with any bacterial disease.

