IN-SPACe releases guidelines for implementing space policy – Telecom News

In Short:

IN-SPACe, the space regulator, has issued guidelines for implementing India’s space policy that allows private players to engage in various space activities. The guidelines specify the need for authorization from IN-SPACe for activities like satellite building, launching, and data sharing. Non-Indian entities can apply for authorization through an Indian entity. The document outlines the registration process for space objects, emphasizing compliance with space debris mitigation guidelines. The space policy delineates roles of government bodies like ISRO and non-governmental entities in India’s space sector. The guidelines aim to provide a predictable regulatory regime, transparency, and ease of doing business in the Indian space industry.

IN-SPACe Unveils Norms for Indian Space Sector

Exciting news from the space world! The space regulator, IN-SPACe, has just revealed the norms, guidelines, and procedures for implementing the Indian space policy. This policy is a game-changer as it allows private players to partake in a variety of space activities, including building and launching satellites, setting up ground stations, and sharing remote sensing data.

What’s in the Document?

The 147-page document outlines the space activities that require authorization from IN-SPACe, the criteria for obtaining such authorizations, and the guidelines and prerequisites that applicants need to fulfill. This step will boost the government’s efforts to provide a clear regulatory framework, transparency, and a conducive business environment in the Indian space sector.

Who Needs Authorization?

According to the norms, guidelines, and procedures (NGP) document, any entity – whether Indian or foreign – conducting space activities from Indian territory or within Indian jurisdiction must seek authorization from IN-SPACe. This authorization is essential for a wide range of activities such as launching satellites, establishing communication systems, operating space transportation systems, and distributing remote sensing data related to Indian territory.

Key Points to Note

The document specifies that only Indian entities can apply directly to IN-SPACe for authorization. However, non-Indian entities can seek authorization through an Indian entity, like a subsidiary or joint venture. The process also allows authorized representatives of non-Indian entities to apply for specific authorizations relating to communication services and earth observation data dissemination.

Ensuring Compliance

Another crucial aspect highlighted in the document is the registration of space objects in India’s national registry. Operators are required to provide comprehensive information about their space objects to ensure compliance with space debris mitigation guidelines and operational safety protocols.

A Step Towards the Future

This move comes after the government released the space policy last year, outlining the roles of various bodies like ISRO and the Department of Space. The policy also defines the involvement of non-governmental entities in shaping India’s space ecosystem.