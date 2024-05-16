IN-SPACe honored with global leadership award by ET Telecom

IN-SPACe in India won the Geospatial World Forum Leadership Award for Public Policy: Enabling Industry Development. This award recognizes their efforts in fostering India’s space sector growth and supporting non-government entities in the space economy. The award was presented at the 2024 Geospatial World Forum in Rotterdam. Pawan Goenka, chairman of IN-SPACe, stated that the award highlights the organization’s commitment to creating a competitive space ecosystem in India.

New Delhi: Hey there, exciting news from India’s space regulator, IN-SPACe! They were recently honored with the Geospatial World Forum (GWF) leadership award for “Public Policy: Enabling Industry Development” in Rotterdam.

The award recognizes the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre’s (IN-SPACe) outstanding contributions to the global geospatial industry. Their work in fostering the growth and development of India’s space sector, along with their support to non-government entities in the space economy, has truly made an impact.

A Proud Moment at the Geospatial World Forum

The prestigious award was presented to IN-SPACe at the 2024 Geospatial World Forum in Rotterdam during a special ceremony held on Tuesday.

Quotes from IN-SPACe Chairman

“This award recognizes IN-SPACe’s unwavering commitment to creating a thriving and internationally competitive space ecosystem in India,” said Pawan Goenka, chairman of IN-SPACe, in a statement.