‘Digital Twin’ project extended until June 25, 2024 – drive your success with innovative technology.

In Short:

The Department of Telecommunications’ ‘Sangam: Digital Twin with AI-Driven Insights Initiative’ has received a big response. 112 organizations and 32 individuals, including industry giants, startups, and academic institutions, have been selected for stage 1. They bring expertise in data platforms, AI, AR/VR, and scenario planning. Use cases cover infrastructure planning challenges. Participants engage in refining scenarios and contributing data. The deadline for submissions is extended to June 25, 2024. Networking events will be held for knowledge sharing and partnership building. The focus is on using advanced technologies effectively to meet real-world needs in infrastructure planning.

DoT’s Sangam Initiative Attracts Strong Interest

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is thrilled to announce the overwhelming response to its ‘Sangam: Digital Twin with AI-Driven Insights Initiative’. The selected participants for the initiative’s stage 1 have been revealed.

Strong Participation from Diverse Entities

The Sangam initiative has attracted a diverse pool of 112 organizations and 32 individuals, including industry giants, innovative startups, and leading academic institutions. These participants bring a wealth of technological expertise, encompassing unified data platforms, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) modeling, immersive augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) applications, and sophisticated scenario planning.

Dynamic Use Cases Highlighted

The range of responses to the Expression of Interest (EoI) has showcased a dynamic mix of use cases that reflect the complexity and opportunities within infrastructure planning and design. The living list of use cases underscores the multifaceted challenges in infrastructure planning. Through continuous refinement and stakeholder engagement, Sangam ensures that each use case evolves to meet real-world needs effectively.

Participants are encouraged to contribute by sharing relevant data and insights, enriching the AI and data models on the initiative’s website.

Deadline Extension and Future Plans

Due to the overwhelming interest, the DoT has extended the deadline for EoI submissions to June 25, 2024. Despite stage 1 activities being underway, potential participants are urged to submit their proposals promptly to fully engage in current and upcoming initiatives.

Additionally, networking events will be announced soon under the Sangam initiative. These events aim to foster knowledge sharing, partnership formation, and the exploration of use cases with a focus on feasibility, scalability, and integration of cutting-edge technologies to further the initiative’s goals.