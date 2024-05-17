42.9 C
New Delhi
Friday, May 17, 2024
Regulations & Policies

Jio, Airtel, Vi deposit Rs 43.5B as EMD for spectrum auctions

By ITN Media
In Short:

Private Telecom Operators Gear Up for Spectrum Auctions

The countdown has begun as the three major players in the telecom industry, namely Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi), have collectively deposited a whopping Rs 43.5 billion as earnest money deposit (EMD) for the upcoming spectrum auctions.

Deposit Breakdown

The stakes are high as per the documents filed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Leading the pack, Jio has put forward Rs 30 billion as EMD. Following closely behind, Airtel has deposited Rs 10.5 billion, while Vi has made deposits of Rs 3 billion.

Allocation of Eligibility Points

Jio, having made the highest deposit, has been granted the highest eligibility points for the upcoming auction. According to the details shared by DoT, Jio leads with 21,363 eligibility points, trailed by Airtel with 7,613 points and Vi with 2,200 points. This indicates that all three operators are gearing up to bid in any band across service areas, based on their eligibility points and spectrum caps.

