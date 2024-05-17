Jio, Airtel, Vi deposit Rs 43.5B as EMD for spectrum auctions

In Short:

The three major private telecom companies, Jio, Airtel, and Vi have collectively paid Rs 43.5 billion as earnest money deposit for the upcoming spectrum auctions. Jio deposited the most at Rs 30 billion, followed by Airtel at Rs 10.5 billion and Vi at Rs 3 billion. Jio has therefore been allocated the highest eligibility points for the auction (21,363), followed by Airtel (7,613) and Vi (2,200). This means that all three companies can bid on spectrum in any band and service area based on their eligibility points and spectrum caps.

Private Telecom Operators Gear Up for Spectrum Auctions

The countdown has begun as the three major players in the telecom industry, namely Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi), have collectively deposited a whopping Rs 43.5 billion as earnest money deposit (EMD) for the upcoming spectrum auctions.

Deposit Breakdown

The stakes are high as per the documents filed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Leading the pack, Jio has put forward Rs 30 billion as EMD. Following closely behind, Airtel has deposited Rs 10.5 billion, while Vi has made deposits of Rs 3 billion.

Allocation of Eligibility Points