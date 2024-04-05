TRAI consults on auction of spectrum in key IMT bands

In Short:

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is planning to auction off spectrum in certain frequency bands for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT). The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has requested TRAI to provide recommendations on various aspects such as reserve price, band plan, and quantum of spectrum to be auctioned. TRAI will initiate a consultation process to gather feedback from stakeholders on the spectrum bands identified. Stakeholders can submit their written comments by May 2, 2024, and counter-comments by May 16, 2024. TRAI will then use this feedback to make informed recommendations to DoT for the upcoming spectrum auction.

TRAI Seeks Recommendations for Spectrum Auction

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper titled “Auction of Spectrum in 37-37.5 GHz, 37.5-40 GHz and 42.5-43.5 GHz bands Identified for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT).”

DoT’s Request to TRAI

Recently, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) requested TRAI on various aspects related to spectrum auction. The key requests were:

Recommendations on reserve price, band plan, block size, and quantum of spectrum to be auctioned for IMT in multiple bands.

Provide any other necessary recommendations for a successful spectrum auction in compliance with national and international regulations.

Initiation of Consultation Process

After a thorough evaluation, TRAI has decided to start a consultation process specifically for the new spectrum bands – 37-37.5 GHz, 37.5-40 GHz, and 42.5-43.5 GHz. The authority is now seeking inputs and feedback from stakeholders in the industry.

Share Your Views

Stakeholders are invited to submit their written comments on the topics outlined in the consultation paper by May 2, 2024. Additionally, counter-comments can be provided by May 16, 2024.

Stay tuned for more updates on this important spectrum auction process!