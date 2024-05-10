DoT to request security clearance from NSCS for satcom: ET Telecom

In Short:

The Department of Telecommunications is seeking approval and clarity from National Security Council Secretariat on satellite communications, focusing on data transfer, equipment, and security parameters to safeguard the country’s integrity. The government is taking measures to prevent misuse of satellite communications and has mandated operators to procure equipment only from trusted sources. With the potential growth of the satellite communications market in India, the government is careful about allocating spectrum administratively and ensuring security measures are in place. The technology is evolving, and there is a possibility of offering satcom services to mobile consumers in the future.

Government Officials Seek Clarity on Satellite Communications

In a recent development, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is gearing up to approach the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) to ensure clarity and approval on various aspects of satellite communications. This move comes as the department aims to prioritize the security and integrity of the country’s communication networks.

Importance of NSCS Approval

Officials familiar with the matter have highlighted the significance of seeking approval from NSCS, which plays a crucial role in defining security parameters for satellite communications. As these communications transcend physical borders, it is essential to establish robust security measures to prevent any potential misuse by hostile actors.

Ensuring Security in Telecom Networks

With the recent mandate requiring operators to source equipment only from “trusted sources”, the government has taken steps to safeguard telecom networks against potential threats. Chinese firms like Huawei and ZTE have been restricted from participating in network deployment activities in the country.

Future of Satellite Communications

Experts emphasize the increasing importance of satellite communications, particularly in rural and remote areas. With the market set to grow significantly, there is a need to address security concerns and establish clear guidelines for spectrum allocation and pricing.

Regulatory Challenges

While the government has outlined the spectrum allocation process in the Telecom Act 2023, there have been regulatory challenges, including a recent plea for administrative allocation in special cases. The government remains cautious in navigating the evolving landscape of satellite communications, especially as new technologies emerge.

Opportunities in the Satellite Communications Market

Despite being in its early stages, the satellite communications market in India holds immense potential. Reports indicate that India’s space economy is poised to grow to $13 billion by 2025, signaling significant opportunities for growth and innovation in the sector.