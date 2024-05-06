IN-SPACe issues guidelines for implementing space policy

In Short:

IN-SPACe has released guidelines for implementing India’s space policy for private players. The document lists activities that need authorization, criteria, and guidelines for applicants. It aims to provide a predictable regulatory regime, transparency, and ease of doing business in the Indian space sector. Any entity conducting space activities in India needs authorization from IN-SPACe. Only Indian entities can apply directly, while non-Indian entities can apply through an Indian entity. The document also allows non-Indian entities to seek authorization for certain activities. It outlines the process for registering space objects and ensures compliance with space debris mitigation guidelines and safety protocols.

IN-SPACe Releases Norms, Guidelines, and Procedures for Indian Space Policy

Exciting news from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe)! They have just unveiled norms, guidelines, and procedures (NGP) to kickstart the implementation of the Indian space policy. This move opens up the space sector to private players, allowing them to partake in various activities such as satellite building and launching, setting up ground stations, and sharing remote sensing data.

Authorisation Process and Criteria

The NGP document outlines the activities that require authorisation from **IN-SPACe** and sets the criteria for granting such authorisations. It also provides detailed guidelines and prerequisites for applicants looking to apply for authorisation. This initiative aims to create a regulatory environment that is predictable, transparent, and conducive to doing business in India’s space sector.

Key Requirements

According to the NGP document, any entity—Indian or foreign—that conducts space activities from Indian territory, exclusive economic zone, or within jurisdiction must seek authorisation from IN-SPACe. This includes a wide range of activities like launching space objects, operating satellites, establishing communication systems, and disseminating remote sensing data related to Indian territory.

Applying for Authorisation

The NGP document specifies that only Indian entities can directly apply to **IN-SPACe** for authorisation. Non-Indian entities interested in carrying out space activities in India must collaborate with an Indian entity—be it a subsidiary, joint venture, or other recognized collaboration arrangement—to seek authorisation from IN-SPACe.

Further Details

The document also highlights specific scenarios where non-Indian entities can seek authorisation through an Indian representative/dealer. This includes authorisation for geosynchronous orbit (GSO) and non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellites to offer communication services and earth observation data in India.

Registering Space Objects

Moreover, the NGP document details the process for registering space objects in India’s national registry. Operators are required to provide comprehensive information about their space objects to ensure compliance with space debris mitigation guidelines and operational safety protocols.