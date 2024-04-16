DoT unveils 2024 spectrum auction application schedule.

In Short:

The Department of Telecommunications has changed the schedule for upcoming spectrum auctions due to elections. The new deadline for bid applications is May 6, 2024, and the auction will now start on June 6, 2024. Mock auctions are set for June 3, 2024. The final list of bidders will be out on May 9, 2024. Also, a Committee of Secretaries will review existing spectrum usage to make more spectrum available for telecom services in the future.

Exciting Update on Spectrum Auctions!

Guess what, folks? The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has some interesting news for all of us! They have decided to shake things up a bit with a new schedule for the upcoming spectrum auctions. And you know why? Because the elections in the country caused a little delay, that’s why!

New Dates to Remember

So, here’s the scoop – the last date for submitting bid applications has now been pushed to **May 6, 2024**. And hold on to your hats because the airwave sale, which was originally set to kick off on **May 20, 2024**, has been rescheduled to **June 6, 2024**. It’s all happening a little later than planned, but hey, good things come to those who wait, right?

Mark Your Calendars for Mock Auctions

Oh, and here’s another little nugget of information – the mock auctions will now take place on **June 3, 2024** instead of the previously scheduled dates of **May 13 and 14, 2024**. So, make sure you’re ready to play some bidding games on that day!

Final Bidders List Coming Soon

And wait for it…the final list of bidders will be out on **May 9, 2024**. It’s like waiting for the cast list of a new movie, except this time, it’s all about who’s in the running for those precious spectrum auctions!

Committee of Secretaries in Action

But that’s not all! The Union Cabinet is not sitting still either. They’ve decided to form a Committee of Secretaries (CoS) to discuss re-farming of existing spectrum usage. Why, you ask? To make sure we have enough spectrum to meet all our future telecom needs. How cool is that?