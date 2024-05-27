What’s Next for Vodafone Idea’s Fundraising Plans?

Vodafone Idea’s fundraising is dependent on the new government post-election results. The telco raised Rs 20,000 crore in equity and plans to raise Rs 35,000 crore through debt. The government’s conversion of dues into equity is crucial. Vi’s management is offering more stake to the government to ease financial pressure. Vi has approached SC over AGR dues miscalculation. The telco’s timely payments to banks improve credibility, but lenders remain cautious.

Vodafone Idea’s Fundraising Strategy Hinges on Government Support

Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently raised around Rs 20,000 crore in total through equity via FPO and a promoter entity, and plans to raise another Rs 35,000 crore through debt. However, this is pending government clarity on converting a part of Vi’s dues into equity. The government is already the largest stakeholder in Vi after converting interest dues on deferred payments.

Government Support and Legal Challenges

Vi’s management is exploring offering more stake to the government against statutory dues for additional relief. Vi has also approached the Supreme Court over miscalculation of AGR dues by DoT. A favorable SC ruling would provide significant relief to Vi and its investors.

Future Prospects and Financial Stability

Clarity on government support and legal challenges is crucial for future investors and lenders. Vi’s ability to repay debts will depend on strong execution of plans. The telco has been timely in paying dues to banks, boosting credibility. However, banks will assess risks carefully given Vi’s ongoing struggles in a competitive market.