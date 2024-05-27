Vi offers prepaid users 130GB of free data

In Short:

Vodafone Idea is offering a ‘Vi Guarantee’ deal of 130GB free data to 5G/4G users in most of India, excluding certain regions. Users can claim the free data by dialing a USSD code or making a call. The data will be provided in 10GB increments every 28 days for 13 cycles. Users must have prepaid plans of Rs 239 or higher, and the offer is only for Vi subscribers with 5G or new 4G phones.

Vodafone Idea has introduced the ‘Vi Guarantee’ offer, providing users with 130GB of complimentary data. This offer is available to 5G/4G consumers across India, with the exception of regions like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, North East, and Orissa. To claim the free data, customers simply need to dial a USSD code or make a call.

Vi 130GB Free Data Offer Explained: How to Claim

To claim the provided data benefit, eligible customers can dial 121199 or *199*199#. The offer includes 10GB of free data every 28 days for a total of 13 cycles, resulting in 130GB of high-speed data.

Participants must be on prepaid plans of Rs 239 or higher to take advantage of this offer. The additional data can only be used once the user has exhausted their existing data quota. This promotion is exclusively available to Vi subscribers with 5G smartphones or those who have recently switched to a new 4G smartphone.

It should be noted that Vi regularly rewards users with complimentary data. The value of each GB of free data received from the telco is an important factor to consider.

The Vi Guarantee offer is a limited-time promotion aimed at meeting users’ increasing data requirements and encouraging them to fully utilize their devices for enhanced productivity and connectivity. The telco has not disclosed an end date for this offer.