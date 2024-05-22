Vodafone Idea’s Top Service Validity Packs for 30 Days & 1 Month

Vodafone Idea has two prepaid plans – Rs 204 and Rs 198, offering service validity for a month and 30 days respectively. Both plans include talktime worth the respective recharge amount and call charges at 2.5 paise per second. SMS benefits are not included. These plans help in keeping the SIM active, along with an option to recharge with a Rs 99 plan offering 15 days validity.

Vodafone Idea Introduces New Prepaid Plans for Service Validity

Vodafone Idea has launched two prepaid plans aimed at providing customers with service validity for either 30 days or one month. It is important to note that these two types of plans have distinct differences in terms of validity period.

Plan Details

The two plans offered by Vodafone Idea are priced at Rs 204 and Rs 198, respectively. Let’s delve into the specifics of each plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 204 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 204 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with a validity of one month. In addition to the one-month validity, customers will receive 500MB of data and Rs 204 worth of talktime. Calls will be charged at 2.5 paise per second. However, this plan does not include any SMS benefits.

Vodafone Idea Rs 198 Prepaid Plan

On the other hand, the Rs 198 plan offers a service validity of 30 days. Customers recharging with this plan will receive Rs 198 worth of talktime. Similar to the Rs 204 plan, calls are charged at 2.5 paise per second, and no SMS benefits are provided.

Ensuring Continued Service

These prepaid plans are designed to ensure that your SIM remains active without any interruptions. Customers can also opt for the Rs 99 plan, if available in their circle, for service validity. However, it is worth noting that the Rs 99 plan offers a validity of 15 days, which is shorter compared to the 30-day or monthly options mentioned above.