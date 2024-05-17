Explanation of Rs 2999 Plans by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Jio

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Reliance Jio offer Rs 2999 prepaid plans with long-term validity. Reliance Jio offers 2.5GB daily data and unlimited 5G data, Vodafone Idea offers 850GB lump-sum data with no daily limit, and Bharti Airtel offers 2GB daily data. All plans include unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and additional benefits. Users can choose based on their preferences and needs.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Reliance Jio all offer their customers a prepaid plan that costs Rs 2999. These plans from the company are recharged by users who are looking for a long-term validity plan. Although it is an expensive plan, it also offers plenty of benefits to consumers. Today, we will be looking at these plans from the company and understand what you will get with each of the telecom operators.

Reliance Jio Rs 2999 Plan

The Rs 2999 plan from Reliance Jio comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. Additionally, users get unlimited 5G data, totaling to 912.5GB of data + unlimited 5G data with this plan. After the FUP data is consumed, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. The plan also includes JioCloud, JioCinema, and JioTV. The service validity of this plan is 365 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 2999 Plan

The Rs 2999 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 850GB of lump-sum data. There’s no daily limit, but if you exhaust 850GB in a day, there’s a limit. The plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and Hero Unlimited benefits including Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delights, and Binge All Night. The service validity of this plan is 365 days.

Bharti Airtel Rs 2999 Plan

The Rs 2999 plan from Bharti Airtel comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. Users also get unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music with this plan. The service validity of this plan is 365 days.

These were all the Rs 2999 plans from the private telecom operators in India. Which plan do you think is the best? Let us know in the comments.