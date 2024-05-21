Explanation of Bharti Airtel’s 30, 60, and 90-Day Validity Plans

In Short:

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, has introduced new prepaid plans with 30, 60, and 90-day service validity. These plans come with unlimited 5G data and plenty of regular data. The telcos added these plans following consumer complaints about rounded-off validities. The plans include unlimited voice calling, daily SMS, and Airtel Thanks benefits. Customers can choose from plans ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 779.

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, now offers multiple plans with 30, 60, and 90-day service validity. These plans come with unlimited 5G data and generous data allowances. The addition of these plans was in response to customer feedback regarding the lack of options with rounded-off validities, as previously only 28, 56, or 84-day plans were available. As a result, under the directive from TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), Bharti Airtel introduced plans with a minimum validity of 30 days.

Bharti Airtel 30 Days Plans

Airtel offers three 30-day plans: Rs 199, Rs 296, and Rs 489. Each plan includes unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and Airtel Thanks benefits.

The Rs 199 plan comes with 3GB of data, the Rs 296 plan offers 25GB of data, and the Rs 489 plan provides 50GB of data. The Rs 296 and Rs 489 plans also include unlimited 5G data.

Bharti Airtel 60 Days Plan

For 60-day validity, Airtel offers the Rs 519 plan. This plan includes unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. Additionally, it features Airtel Thanks benefits like unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Bharti Airtel 90 Days Plan

The 90-day plan from Bharti Airtel is priced at Rs 779. It provides consumers with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Like the other plans, it also includes benefits such as unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

These are the prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel that offer 30, 60, and 90 days of service validity. With the exception of the Rs 199 plan, all other plans include the option for unlimited 5G data, accessible through the Airtel Thanks app.