Is there hope for budget homes in a comatose state? Exploring the revival of mint primer properties.

The Housing Conundrum: Affordable vs Luxury Homes

The housing boom has led to a decline in affordable homes sales while luxury homes have thrived. Affordable housing sales dropped to 19% in top cities, while luxury housing sales increased to 25% by 2023. Kolkata is an exception with steady sales of budget homes. Government intervention is needed to revive budget housing, with proposals for new incentives and subsidy schemes for low and middle-income individuals.

In the midst of the ongoing housing boom, a surprising casualty has emerged – affordable homes. While the overall property sector has witnessed a recovery, sales and supply of budget housing have been steadily shrinking. On the flip side, luxury homes are on the rise. The question now is, can the dream of owning a budget home be revived? Let’s delve into the details.