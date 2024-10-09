Vodafone Idea Forms CCaaS Partnership with US-Based Genesys

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is now entering the contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) market by teaming up with US company Genesys. This partnership will help Indian businesses use cloud-based contact center solutions without heavy investments. Vi aims to offer innovative tools for better customer interactions using AI and cloud technology. Genesys will ensure data security for local businesses while enabling efficient scaling of operations.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has entered the contact-centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) sector through a strategic partnership with Genesys, a leading US-based technology provider. This collaboration aims to enhance the telco’s platform for unified omnichannel customer service.

Enhancing Business Solutions

Vi Business, the enterprise division of Vi, will leverage Genesys’ technology to empower Indian businesses with cloud-based contact centre operations. This initiative allows companies to scale their operations efficiently, eliminating the need for the significant capital investments typically associated with traditional contact centre configurations, as stated by the telco on Wednesday.

Understanding CCaaS

The CCaaS model is a cloud-driven platform designed for managing customer interactions through an integrated solution. It encompasses a range of functionalities for managing, routing, and analyzing customer communications across various channels—including SMS, voice calls, IVR, and over-the-top (OTT) channels.

Statements from Leadership

“This partnership signifies a major advancement for Vi Business in delivering innovative solutions that will redefine operational efficiency for businesses, allowing them to leverage AI and Cloud technologies more intelligently,” remarked Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at Vodafone Idea.

Gwilym Funnell, Senior Vice President for Asia-Pacific at Genesys, added, “Genesys presents a unique value proposition as the first global CCaaS platform offering in-country cloud deployment, ensuring data residency for Indian enterprises that require both reliability and scalability.”

He concluded, “Our mutual objective is to deliver a smarter, more agile solution that facilitates expedited deployment, enabling businesses to enhance customer interactions and scale operations efficiently through consumption-based models.”