Over 82% of Rural Youth Have Internet Access, Government Survey Finds

New Delhi: A recent government survey reveals that over 82 per cent of youth in rural areas aged 15 to 25 have access to the internet, while this figure is nearly 92 per cent in urban regions. Furthermore, it was found that 95.7 per cent of individuals aged 15-24 in rural areas can use mobile phones, which is marginally lower than the 97 per cent recorded in urban areas.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation published the key findings from the Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey (CAMS) conducted from July 2022 to June 2023. This survey is part of the 79th round of the National Sample Survey (NSS).

Survey Findings on Internet and Mobile Phone Usage

“A total of 82.1 per cent of rural youth aged 15-24 years can use the internet, compared to 91.8 per cent in urban areas,” stated an official communication. The survey further highlights that 78.4 per cent of this youth demographic can send messages with attached files, while 71.2 per cent are adept at using copy-and-paste tools. Additionally, 26.8 per cent can engage in more advanced tasks such as researching information, sending emails, and conducting online banking.

Household Ownership of Telecommunication Devices

The survey indicated that 95.1 per cent of households possess a telephone or mobile phone, with figures at 94.2 per cent in rural areas and 97.1 per cent in urban settings. However, the ownership of computers remains low at 9.9 per cent, with only 4.2 per cent in rural areas compared to 21.6 per cent in urban locales.

Literacy and Educational Attainment

Among young individuals aged 15-24, the survey reveals that 96.9 per cent can read and write with understanding and can perform basic arithmetic. The figures show approximately 97.8 per cent for males and 95.9 per cent for females in this age group. The mean years of schooling for individuals aged 15 and above is 8.4 years, while it stands at 7.5 years for those aged 25 and above.

Medical Expenditure

The average out-of-pocket medical expenditure per household for hospitalization over the past year was recorded at Rs 4,129 in rural areas and Rs 5,290 in urban areas. For non-hospitalization related expenses within the last 30 days, these figures were Rs 539 and Rs 606, respectively.

Access to Public Transport

The survey also illustrated that 93.7 per cent of the urban population has convenient access to low-capacity public transport options (including buses, cars, taxis, and autos) within a 500-meter radius of their residence.

Participation in Education and Employment

Concerning youth not engaged in education, employment, or training, the survey indicates that 23.3 per cent of individuals aged 15-24 fall into this category—25 per cent in rural areas and 19 per cent in urban areas.

Survey Scope and Objectives

The government noted that the survey encompassed nearly all regions of the Indian Union, with exceptions for some inaccessible villages in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In total, 15,298 first-stage units (FSUs) were surveyed, including 8,758 in rural and 6,540 in urban areas. Altogether, 302,086 households were surveyed, comprising 173,096 in rural areas and 128,990 in urban locales, resulting in a total of 1,299,988 individuals enumerated.

The primary aim of CAMS was to gather data for generating indicators related to education, medical expenses, mobile and internet usage, financial inclusion, information and communication technology skills, and asset possession. Additional data regarding drinking water, sanitation, energy consumption, birth registration, and transport accessibility was also collected.

Financial Inclusion

The survey concluded that 94.6 per cent of individuals aged 18 and above have an account, either individually or jointly, at a bank, financial institution, or mobile money service provider. The number of borrowers aged 18 and above per 100,000 individuals is 18,322, with 18,714 in rural areas and 17,442 in urban areas.

Furthermore, the survey determined that 90.6 per cent of children under five years of age are registered with civil authorities for their birth certificates. In terms of fuel for cooking, 63.4 per cent of households utilize clean fuel, with the breakdown being 49.3 per cent in rural and 92.9 per cent in urban areas. The findings also indicate that 95.7 per cent of households have access to an improved primary source of drinking water, while 97.8 per cent of households with latrines have access to improved sanitation facilities.